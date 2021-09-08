‘We could use 20-25 drivers immediately:’ Marion County schools continue search for bus drivers

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County Public Schools continue the search for bus drivers and substitute bus drivers.

“We could use 20-25 drivers immediately,” MCPS Director of Public Relations Kevin Christian said.

Christian said new part-time drivers can make $15 an hour with benefits.

Anyone interested in applying for a position to be a Marion County school bus driver can find an application at this link.

Marion County is not the only district in Central Florida seeing this issue.

The Seminole County School Board discussed the bus driver shortage situation during a meeting on Tuesday.

“We have a lot of needs in a lot of areas, substitute teaching is one, bus drivers too, we have about 30 vacancies that we are looking to fill and then our food services. We probably have about 100 vacancies in that area,” spokesperson Michael Lawrence said.

Osceola County schools recently had a job fair to hire more bus drivers.