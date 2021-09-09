Meet the young people fixing the affordable housing crisis one idea at a time

Ivory Innovations and its Director, Abby Ivory, are pushing businesses and students to solve the Affordable Housing Crisis.

With initiatives like The Ivory Prize and Hack-a-House, Ivory and her team drive experts and students to figure out creative solutions for many different areas of housing issues, such as finance, construction & design, policy, COVID-19 and racial inequality.

The Ivory Prize is now open for nominations. Companies can be self-nominated or nominated by other groups. Ivory Innovations is seeking solutions that innovatively drive housing affordability in individual communities and across the country.

Click here for more information: ivory-innovations.org/the-ivory-prize-home