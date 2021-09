(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

The Florida governor will be making a stop in the Florida Panhandle Thursday with several Florida economic officials.

DeSantis will be in DeFuniak Springs at noon at the Walton County Administration Building.

The governor’s office did not provide details about his visit.

Department of Economic Opportunity Sec. Dane Eagle will also be in attendance.

