17-year-old fatally shot in Altamonte Springs

In Altamonte Springs, police rushed a shot 17-year-old to the hospital on Thursday.

Altamonte Springs, Fla. – The Altamonte Springs Police Department responded to a shooting Thursday at 450 Douglas Ave., where they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound at around 9:40 a.m.

Officers rendered aid to the victim whom they immediately transported to the hospital by the Seminole County Fire Department.

He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and officers believe it is an isolated incident. However, they ask that if anyone has information to please contact them at (407) 339-2441 or dial 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.