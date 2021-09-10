Man shot by friend during argument in Seville, deputies say

SEVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded in Seville, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported Thursday night on Columbia Court.

Deputies said initial reports show that the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot by a friend during an argument.

The gunshot victim was taken to a hospital, officials said.

Deputies later said the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

No other details have been released.