Orange County corrections officer charged with attempted murder in DeLand shooting

DELAND, Fla. – An Orange County corrections officer has been charged with attempted murder in a DeLand shooting, according to the DeLand Police Department.

The department said officers responded to the 600 block of Laisy Drive around 3:52 p.m. Friday in response to someone being shot and found a 45-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Robert L. Jacobs, who is an Orange County corrections officer, was arrested in the shooting.

A spokesperson with the Orange County Corrections Department said Jacobs has been with the department since April 2018 and has been placed on relief of duty without pay.

The man who was shot multiple times was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to Saturday’s update.

Along with the attempted murder charge, Jacobs is also facing a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.