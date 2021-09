OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead after a crash on I-4 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said the fatal crash involving an overturned SUV occurred at about 8:23 p.m. on eastbound I-4 at the 58 mile marker.

One person was in the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

The eastbound I-4 inside lane is blocked Saturday night, officials said.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando for updates on this story.