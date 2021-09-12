Falcon 9 rocket, Dragon spacecraft on KSC launchpad ahead of Inspiration4 launch

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and a special-edition Crew Dragon spacecraft has been rolled out and is now vertical on Kennedy Space Center’s launchpad ahead of the historic Inspiration4 launch scheduled for Wednesday.

SpaceX tweeted Sunday photos of the rocket and the spacecraft out on launchpad 39A where the first all-civilian crew will be launching from. The Inspiration4 mission marks the first time a human spaceflight from Florida will not have a NASA astronaut onboard.

Falcon 9 and Dragon vertical on historic Launch Complex 39A ahead of launching @Inspiration4x pic.twitter.com/Q3iFSFXQmK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 12, 2021

SpaceX has been paid by Shift4Payment CEO Jared Isaacman to launch four civilians into low-Earth orbit on a multi-day trip. Three of those passengers just learned they’d be going less than seven months ago. The passengers joining Isaacman are St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital physician Hayley Arcenauex, college geology professor Dr. Sian Proctor and aerospace engineer Chris Sembroski. Click here to learn more about each crew member.

The crew members will launch and spend three days orbiting Earth, document their experience and conduct low-gravity science.

The launch forecast by the 45th Weather Squadron has not been issued yet and the final launch window has also not been announced by SpaceX. The company plans to narrow the 24-hour window down to five hours a few days ahead of liftoff. On Friday, SpaceX announced it will launch after 8 p.m. on Sept. 15.