Orange County continues push to hire dozens of bus drivers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County hosting another job fair on Monday, this time at Horizon High School in Winter Garden all to recruit bus drivers.

Officials are offering a $3,500-signing bonus for those who get hired before October 8th but the turnout hasn’t been easy.

“We will actually do the training. The only thing that we ask is that you have a clean driving record that you’re willing to go get a permit and that you come on and successfully pass the test,” Karen Ausberry, Senior Administrator for business services said.

The school district is still short about 100 drivers and 10 mechanics, a problem they’ve been dealing with even before the school year started.

It’s leading to daily delays for many students with some school buses not showing up at all.

On Monday, News 6 spoke to a mother who said her children have been getting home late almost every afternoon because of the ongoing issue.

That’s why she decided to apply for a bus driver position.

“It caught my attention to try and become a bus driver because I see there’s need. A lot of the kids are affected by this, especially in my case,” Lorisney Delgado Acosta said.

We spoke to OCPS spokesperson Shari Bobinski about the impact the school bus driver shortage is having on students.

“Students are not penalized for a bus that is delayed. They will not be marked tardy, if they are absent for an entire period, it will be an excused absence. Teachers and schools have been working with parents to do tutoring after school,” Bobinski said.

OCPS is set to hold another job fair on Sept. 20 at the Eric Olson Compound on Bear Bryant Boulevard.