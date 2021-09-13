Partly Cloudy icon
77º

Local News

Woman shot at home near Altamonte Springs

Seminole County deputies search for man suspected of shooting woman

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Seminole County, Crime, Shooting
Woman shot at home near Altamonte Springs
Woman shot at home near Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A woman was shot and wounded early Monday at a home near Altamonte Springs in an apparent domestic dispute, deputies said.

The shooting took place around 3 a.m. near Spring Street and Citrus Tree Drive.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was shot in the leg and is expected to be OK.

Deputies are searching for the man suspected of shooting her.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email