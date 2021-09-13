Woman shot at home near Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A woman was shot and wounded early Monday at a home near Altamonte Springs in an apparent domestic dispute, deputies said.

The shooting took place around 3 a.m. near Spring Street and Citrus Tree Drive.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was shot in the leg and is expected to be OK.

Deputies are searching for the man suspected of shooting her.

No other details have been released.