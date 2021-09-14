AdventHealth hosting career expo at Daytona International Speedway

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – It was a busy Tuesday morning inside the Daytona International Speedway, though there were no races, many people showed up in hopes of getting a job with AdventHealth.

The company is hiring for clinical and non-clinical positions at several hospitals in places like DeLand, Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach, and Orange City including care centers and centra care facilities in the greater Daytona Beach area.

“We’re focused on many different positions throughout our hospitals in the greater Daytona area some of those include nurses, phlebotomists, greater ray of other positions we have here,” Matthias Tenold with AdventHealth said.

Positions include registered and licensed practical nurses, medical assistants, patient registration coordinators, lab technicians and respiratory therapists.

The company is also offering sign-on bonuses of up to $15,000 dollars and relocation bonuses of up to $3,000 dollars for select roles.

“Our leaders at our different facilities are interviewing candidates and they are making offers on the spot and then they are sending them over for processing to get those candidates as quickly as possible,” Tenold explained.

AdventHealth will continue its job fair on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Daytona International Speedway.

Candidates are asked to bring a resume and a mask to wear on property.