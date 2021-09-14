Disney World conducting fireworks testing late at night again

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – People who live around Disney World’s Magic Kingdom may hear the sound of fireworks at a really late time on Monday and Saturday.

Theme park officials said on Monday night and Saturday night crews will try out some new fireworks in short bursts from 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Disney officials said crews will do their best to keep noise at a minimum.

Officials also apologized to residents in the area and hotel guests for the inconvenience.

Crews in a helicopter will film footage across the resort from Monday through Wednesday this week, according to theme park officials.