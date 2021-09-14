Video shows alligator near woman’s paddleboard in Florida springs

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A woman paddleboarding at a Florida springs recorded a close encounter with an alligator after she says it tried biting her board.

The video getting a lot of attention on social media shows a gator floating by her paddleboard in Silver Springs State Park in Marion County.

“He came after me and tried to bite my paddleboard,” she says in the video.

The woman said in the video she thinks someone has been feeding the gator because of how close it was to people, making it “very dangerous.”

[RELATED: What you need to know about alligator laws in Florida]

According to the state park’s website, “the river is home to alligators, turtles, manatees and many species of fish.”

Florida is home to over 1 million alligators. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission urges people to keep their distance if they see an alligator.

Ad

To report a nuisance gator, click on this link here.