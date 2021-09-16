Country music star Reba McEntire rescued from building

ATOKA, Okla. – Country music star Reba McEntire had to be rescued from a historic building in Oklahoma after a stairwell collapsed Tuesday.

Video shows rescue crews helping McEntire, 66, climb out of a second-story window and down a ladder.

Officials say the singer and actress was touring the historic building in Atoka when the stairs between the second and third floors collapsed.

McEntire was not hurt and was cleared by paramedics at the scene.

Officials say one other person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.