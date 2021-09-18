‘He didn’t deserve this:’ Family still seeking justice for Clermont man’s murder

CLERMONT, Fla. – One year after a Clermont woman was arrested in connection with her husband’s death, the victim’s sister said they are still seeking justice.

Stacie Turner spoke to News 6 for the first time since Laurie Shaver was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of her husband, Michael Shaver.

“It hasn’t been easy,” Turner said.

Turner said her family is still waiting for closure a year after Laurie Shaver was taken into custody.

“I honestly didn’t think it was this long,” Turner said. “However, I do know that the police and the DA are still working diligently every single day.”

Lake County sheriff’s deputies said the last time anyone saw her younger brother, Michael Shaver, was in November 2015. Turner said she remembers her last conversation with him just a couple weeks before authorities believe he was killed.

“I’ll always remember his last words to me were, ‘I love you sis,’” Turner said. “I keep that with me every single day.”

Michael Shaver (Photo courtesy: Stacie Turner) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Turner said family and friends received messages claiming to be from Michael Shaver for years until he was reported missing in 2018. Deputies searched his Clermont home where they said they found remains.

Authorities identified the remains as belonging to Michael Shaver a couple months after the discovery. Turner recalls the day she learned the news and having to tell her family.

“It was devastating enough knowing that they found a bone, and it was even more devastating having to tell our mother,” she said.

It took two more years before deputies made an arrest. Investigators charged Michael Shaver’s wife, Laurie Shaver, with his murder in September 2020. She has since been released from jail on bond.

“It was a bit of relief because I thought, well, maybe our family can start to get some closure,” Turner said.

Michael Shaver (Photo courtesy: Stacie Turner) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Turner said her brother was full of life. She said his passions were his children and fixing airplanes.

“He was such a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful human being who loved with all of his heart, and he didn’t deserve this,” she said.

Even though it’s been a year since an arrest was made in her brother’s case, Turner said her family won’t give up until they get justice.

“Everybody still has hope and faith that the truth is going to come out and that justice will truly be served,” she said.

News 6 spoke to the State Attorney’s Office who said the COVID-19 pandemic is delaying court proceedings, but officials said the case is moving forward.

News 6 also reached out to Laurie Shaver’s attorney for comment, but we did not receive a response.