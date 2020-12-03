Clermont woman accused of killing husband found buried in backyard to post bail

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Four months after her arrest in connection with her husband’s death, Laurie Shaver was granted bond by a Lake County Judge Thursday.

More than two years ago, authorities uncovered Michael Shaver’s remains found buried on his wife’s Clermont property under a concrete slab. He was last seen alive in November 2015.

Laurie Shaver was arrested Sept. 17 on a warrant at her home in Okahumpka. She faces charges of second-degree murder for the death of her husband and accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

She was being held in the Lake County Jail without bail but jail records show her bail was set at $50,000 for the murder charge and $2,000 for the accessory charge.

According to Laurie Shaver’s lawyer, she should leave the jail facility Thursday evening.

According to the arrest affidavit, Laurie Shaver, 37, told Michael’s friends he had quit his job and left his family after he was last seen on Nov. 7, 2015. Those friends and co-workers found the story odd and did not think Michael Shaver would leave his children, according to the arrest affidavit.

After his disappearance, co-workers, family and friends continued to receive text messages from Michael’s number telling them to “leave me alone” or “don’t bother me.” Detectives believe these, along with Facebook messages, were sent by Laurie Shaver and could be traced back to her home IP address.

However, over the years, her stories varied, according to detectives. She told some people he moved to Georgia, others he was in New York and even California, records show. Her friends were told Michael Shaver was stalking her. She told her new boyfriend’s mother he was a pilot and traveling and told her supervisor at work he was in jail for nonpayment of child support, records show.

Authorities have not said how Michael Shaver died and his manner of death was redacted from the arrest affidavit.