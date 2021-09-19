Florida trooper dies following complications with COVID-19

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper died following complications with COVID-19.

The FHP said Trooper Brian Pingry was with them for seven years in Fort Myers.

[TRENDING: 25K-acre Fla. reserve searched for Brian Laundrie | Restaurant owner won’t ask employees to get COVID vaccine | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of one of our own – Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Pingry. Trooper Pingry was a highly regarded member of the Florida Highway Patrol for more than seven years and will be truly missed by the entire Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family. We send our deepest condolences to the Pingry family – please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes and FHP Lieutenant Colonel Troy Thompson said in a released joint statement.

Ad

Pingry worked as a field training officer, training and mentoring new troopers.

He died in Lee County.

At the end of last month, the FHP announced two members died from COVID-19, Trooper Sean Hyrc and compliance investigator Ernest Brown.