CVS looking to fill 2,400 job openings in Central Florida

FILE - In this March 1, 2021, file photo, a patient receives a sticker after receiving a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 at a CVS Pharmacy branch in Los Angeles. From Walt Disney World and Chevron to CVS and a Michigan university, a flurry of private and public employers are requiring workers to get vaccinated after the federal government gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

CVS Pharmacies is hosting a nationwide hiring event Friday to fill open 25,000 positions, including 2,400 in Central Florida.

The pharmacy chain said the openings are for new and existing positions, mostly for “full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses,” according to a news release. CVS is also hiring retail store associates.

The company said the big hiring event is set to take place ahead of what is expected to be a more active flu season. The additional hires will help with flu vaccinations as well as helping to meet the continued demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

“CVS Health has administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and more than 32 million tests,” according to the news release.

People looking to apply to those openings can do so by clicking here. You can also text “CVS” to 25000 to apply.