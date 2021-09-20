Gas prices jump 10 cents, set new high for 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you think you are paying more to fill up your gas tank, you’re right.

According to new numbers released by AAA, gas prices jumped 10 cents in Florida last week. That brings the state average to $3.10 per gallon, which is a new high for the year.

Experts say the increase is due to a rise in crude oil prices as refineries in the Gulf of Mexico rebound from Hurricane Ida.

According to AAA, the cost to fill up an average-sized 15-gallon tank of gas is now $46.50. That’s $14.40 more than a year ago.

The national average for regular gasoline now stands at $3.19 a gallon.