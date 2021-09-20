Special election to be held for Daytona Beach city commissioner

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach residents will be voting for their next Zone 2 city commissioner on Tuesday.

The special election is being held after the previous commissioner, Aaron Delgado, announced his resignation on July 26 after purchasing his “dream house” outside of Zone 2.

Four candidates will be running to occupy the vacancy including Tony Servance, Ken Strickland, Kristine Gray and Larry McDermott.

According to his campaign site, Strickland has lived in the Daytona Beach area for over 30 years. His main platform is “unifying the community and making residents and small businesses first priority.”

Servance’s main platform includes accountability within public safety, infrastructure to create an efficient city government and economic sustainability for businesses.

McDermott has been a resident of Daytona Beach since the 1980s and is a retired business owner. His main platforms are growing the local economy, growing the tax base by maximizing tax dollars and preserving unique resources.

Gray has served with the Daytona Beach Fire Department for 21 years. If voted as the city commissioner, she hopes to preserve city areas that could be at risk due to “loopholes.”

If one candidate doesn’t receive 51% of the vote, the top two candidates will be on the ballot on Nov. 2.

Voters who are using a vote-by-mail ballot need to return the ballot to the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. on election day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.