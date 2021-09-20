WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold roundtable in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a roundtable in Niceville on Monday.

The discussion, which is likely to be education-focused, will take place at 2 p.m. EST at C.W. Ruckel Middle School.

Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is also expected to be in attendance.

No other details about the event have been released.

You can watch the discussion live when it begins in the video player at the top of this story.