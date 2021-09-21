Orange County home damaged by flames; fire truck involved in crash

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fire truck responding to an Orange County house fire was involved in a crash early Tuesday, officials said.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of Sansevieria Lane, southeast of Orlando.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Orange County Fire Rescue said flames and smoke were visible from the roof, but firefighters extinguished the blaze.

There was visible damage to the home, but no one was injured in the fire, which appears to have started in the kitchen, according to fire officials.

A fire truck heading to the home was involved in a crash on Goldenrod Road near State Road 408.

Video from the scene shows a car crashed next to the truck, but details about the wreck have not been released.