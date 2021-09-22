Get to know the influential Latinos inside Orlando’s Madame Tussauds Wax Museum

ORLANDO, Fla. – A big part of the Latino and Hispanic communities are celebrities making an impact worldwide, showcasing not just their talents but their roots as well.

From actors to musicians, many have become part of that growing and influential population, even getting their spot at Madame Tussauds Wax Museums across the world.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is a perfect time to show that off. They have such amazing accomplishments that deserve that recognition,” said Jade Sparks, marketing manager with the Orlando museum.

Puerto Rico’s Ricky Martin took the music world by storm at the end of the last century with his mega-hit “Livin’ La Vida Loca.”

Martin is one of many legacies on display in Orlando that has received recognition in the form of a life-sized wax figure.

“We’re looking for a celebrity who has reached the top of their status. They’ve made a significant impact and also we keep our finger on the pulse of pop culture and what’s going on. But a big component of that is that we listen to our guests,” Sparks said.

Among the Latino and Hispanic celebrities who have made significant contributions worldwide, is Mr. 305. Armando Christian Pérez, better known as Pitbull. The Cuban American’s wax figure is located right at the entrance of the museum.

“Which gives that Florida flavor and he’s such, you know, a cultural icon as well,” Sparks said.

The wax figure was introduced in 2017.

Other well-known artists included are singer Selena Gómez, of Mexican descent. Colombian actress Sofía Vergara and “Jenny from the Block,” Puerto Rico’s own Jennifer López.

Currently, about 10% of Orlando’s Madame Tussauds wax museum figures represent the Hispanic and Latino communities.

According to the museum, it’s important to be diverse, especially with Central Florida being a cultural melting pot.

Guests of the museum will learn about multiple artists ranging from different genres across music, movies and sports, like Brazilian soccer star Neymar.

In 2022, the wax museum is launching its latest Latino sensation to their Orlando collection.

Rising pop star from Medellín, Colombia, Maluma, who also calls himself, Papi Juancho.