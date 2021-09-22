Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn wins reelection

OCALA, Fla. – Kent Guinn will continue serving as the mayor of Ocala after winning Tuesday’s election.

Unofficial results show Guinn received 6,497 votes and Dr. Manal Fakhoury received 3,358 votes.

The results have to be certified by a canvassing board.

Guinn has been the mayor of Ocala since 2011 and was a city councilman before he was voted in as mayor.

Guinn’s top platform is prioritizing public safety in Ocala.

While he has been mayor, Guinn said he has addressed the opioid and heroin crisis in Marion County through a task force.

Guinn also wants to keep the economy strong. He said the passing of the Enterprise Zone bill created hundreds of new jobs in Ocala.

He said he also wants to make sure the city’s government work’s for each citizen.