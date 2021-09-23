Man found shot to death in Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Wednesday night in Holly Hill, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 8:10 p.m. at an apartment complex on Cavanah Drive.

Holly Hill police said officers were called to the apartments and found a 30-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made.

No other details, including the name of the victim, a description of the assailant and what led to the shooting, have been released.