A 62-year-old Mims woman was killed and a 54-year-old Edgewater man was injured in a crash in southeast Volusia County around 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 10-year-old boy drowned while swimming in Daytona Beach on Saturday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

The boy was swimming with two other individuals when all three were spotted in a rip current roughly 100 yards from shore, according to beach officials.

Lifesaving efforts were performed on shore for the 10-year-old boy, but he later was pronounced deceased after being taken to Halifax Hospital.