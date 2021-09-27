Clear icon
Orlando Pride get routed by OL Reign, 3-0

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

It was a rough day for the Orlando Pride on Sunday.

The Pride fell behind in the third minute of the game and gave up three goals in the first half en route to a 3-0 loss on the road to the OL Reign.

Bethany Balcer opened the scoring in the third minute for OL Reign, and then Eugenie Le Sommer followed that up with goals in the 28th and 32nd minute to make it 3-0.

The Pride (7-7-6, 28 points) fell to fifth place in the NWSL standings and will try and regroup with a game at the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday.

