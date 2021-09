ORLANDO, Fla. – A large fire broke out early Thursday at a recycling facility in Orange County, sending smoke and flames into the sky.

The fire started at Trademarks Metal Recycling on East Landstreet Road, west of South Orange Avenue near Orlando.

No injuries were reported.

Smoke was pouring from the scrap yard more than an hour after the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.