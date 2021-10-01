FDOT proposes crosswalks, roundabout on A1A in Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Starting where the Beachline merges with A1A, the Florida Department of Transportation is planning to change driving through Cape Canaveral.

New FDOT animation starts the drive south with mid-block crosswalks.

The proposal shows red lights stopping traffic.

At a fork in the road at A1A and Atlantic Avenue, FDOT is proposing a roundabout.

Driver Ron Pullen said this sounds like a bad idea.

‘’It’s stupid,’’ he said. ‘’You got too much traffic for a roundabout.’’

As tourism and population beachside continue to boom, FDOT said these new plans would make the road safer for everyone.

‘’We are looking to calm traffic a little bit and slow speeds out there,’’ Public Information Director Jessica Ottaviano said.

Pullen disagreed, but bicyclist Aaron Miller gave his support.

‘’It would probably be a great idea,’’ Miller said Friday.

Pullen argued the road is fine as it is.

‘’Don’t screw it up with all these crosswalks where people have to stop and go, stop and go,’’ he said.

Ottaviano said FDOT is open to more ideas.

‘’We’re looking for people to let us know whether they like or dislike, or what they don’t like, or haven’t we thought of that could be a solution to what we’re all trying to collectively solve,’’ she said.

A public meeting hosted by FDOT will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday night at the Radisson hotel in Cape Canaveral.