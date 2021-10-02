Orlando man kicked out of Navy for being gay requests honorable discharge

It’s been about a decade since the repeal of the “Don’t ask, don’t tell” policy enforced by the United States military until September 2011.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s been about a decade since the repeal of the “Don’t ask, don’t tell” policy enforced by the United States military until September 2011.

Under the policy, thousands of veterans across the country received an “other than honorable” discharge status following their exit from service.

William Stiller said he signed up for the U.S. Navy in 1983. He planned to spend his career in service until he was discharged for being gay.

“I served until 1997 when I was unceremoniously asked to leave, due to being homosexual,” Stiller said. “To be quite honest with you, when it first hit me that I was being asked to leave, I obviously was very emotional, but I got suicidal.”

Stiller said he underwent surgery related to injuries sustained while serving overseas, but none of it was covered by the U.S. military because of his discharge category.

The National Veterans Legal Services Program said there is assistance available for gay veterans to apply to have their discharge category updated.

Attorney Rochelle Bobroff with the National Veterans Legal Services Program said some LGBTQ veterans are hesitant to file to have their discharge category changed because of the trauma associated with their departure from the military.

“Because they were so discouraged by the circumstance around their discharges, they have not availed themselves the benefits in which they are entitled,” Bobroff said. “On this anniversary of the repeal of ‘Don’t ask don’t tell,’ the VA is encouraging LGBTQ veterans to allow them to right the wrong and change the discharge certificates.”

Stiller said he has filed the needed paperwork and is awaiting the day his forms no longer say “other than honorable.”

“I know for a fact it’s going to be a very emotional day and I expect to have a celebration of some sort.”

Bobroff said there are several organizations nationwide, including hers’, that provide legal services free of charge for affected veterans.

More information on the National Legal Veterans Service Program can be found at this link.