Marion deputies search for man, 86, last seen Friday

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was last seen Friday evening.

The sheriff’s office said 86-year-old Robert Ogden was last seen leaving his home of SW 41st Circle in Ocala around 6 p.m.

He was last seen driving his white Lincoln MKZ with Florida plate 7501XQ.

Deputies said there is concern for Ogden’s wellbeing because he is displaying signs of early onset dementia and takes medication.

Anyone with information that may help find him is asked to call 911.