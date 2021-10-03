US easing restrictions for international flights after 18 months

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time in 18 months, the U.S. will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have proof of vaccination and a negative coronavirus test.

The travel bans had become the source of growing geopolitical frustration, especially among allies in the UK and EU who called the easing of restrictions long overdue.

Willis Orlando with Scott’s Cheap Flights joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to talk about the announcement and what it means for air fare moving forward.

“This is very much in line with what much of Europe has been requiring of Americans for months,” Orlando said. “Europeans have a lot of vacation time, and they’ve waited a long time to get back over here.”

In addition to showing vaccination cards before boarding, foreign travelers will also have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of the flight. The CDC will require airlines to collect contact information to facilitate tracing as well.

As far as air fare is concerned, Orlando said there’s good news and bad news.

“U.S. airlines are already starting to open up more routes to Europe, and that means more seats and lower prices for international flights,” Orlando said. “The negative side of this is we may see domestic prices start to rebound to pre-pandemic levels as we get into 2022.”

