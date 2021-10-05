Central Florida doctor answers your questions about Johnson & Johnson booster shots

DELAND, Fla. – Johnson & Johnson wants the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to approve its coronavirus booster shot.

The company announced Tuesday it has filed a request for emergency use authorization for people who received the single-dose vaccine.

Company officials said data shows a second dose boosts immunity to 94 percent when given two months after the first shot.

The Medical Director of Accel Clinical Research in DeLand Dr. Bruce Rankin oversaw some of the trials of the Johnson & Johnson booster shot.

When can we expect to see J&J booster shots in arms?

Rankin: “I think it’ll happen pretty quickly once the FDA advisory committee meets, so it could be happening within weeks.”

In terms of coverage, what will the efficacy of the J&J booster be?

Rankin: “We can see that efficacy jump up all the way to 94%, similar to some of the other vaccines we have available.”

How effective is the J&J booster against the Delta variant, which remains prevalent?

Rankin: “I think it’s doing great against the Delta variant, a lot of our trials have gone on through the Delta variant.”

What type of symptoms can people expect to see with the J&J booster shot?

Rankin: “I think it’s gonna be the same as you had with the original vaccine; you know, it’s an individual thing of how people’s immune systems respond to these. From no reaction at all, which we have, that’s probably the majority, to having that mild tenderness at the injection site, low-grade fever, feeling some fatigue over 24 to 48 hours.”