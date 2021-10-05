Driver pleads guilty in deadly Winter Park New Year’s Eve crash

Geena Brigitte Pabarue, right, and Keisha Oyola, left, both 23 were killed in a Dec. 31 crash in Winter Park.

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The driver of a BMW accused of t-boning and killing two young women in a New Year’s Eve crash in 2017 has pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

Justin Fonner, 32, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of reckless driving causing serious bodily injury for the crash that happened at the intersection of North Orange Avenue and Westchester Avenue.

Geena Pabarue and Keisha Oyola Perales, both 23, were killed in the crash when Fonner’s BMW hit them, according to Winter Park police.

According to investigators, Fonner’s BMW was travelling north on Orange Avenue at 128 mph right before impact.

In May, News 6 spoke with Pabarue’s family, who were angry Fonner’s trial continued to be delayed in the court.

According to records, his trial had been set and delayed at least five times.

“They are stalling—that’s what they’re doing. They are doing nothing but stalling,” Lopez said. “It’s just making us relive losing Geena every single day, harder than the day before.”

Fonner’s attorney, Jonathan Rose, had no comment about the trial delays.

According to court records, Fonner pleaded guilty to all four counts against him on Aug. 16.

Friends and family of Fonner submitted letters to the judge vouching for his character.

His sentencing hearing – delayed once already – has been reset for Oct. 27.