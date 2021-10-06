Partly Cloudy icon
Orange County shooting victim shows up at hospital, deputies say

Shooting investigated on Tram Court

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Orange County Sheriff's Office cruiser.
ORLANDO, Fla. – A shooting investigation is underway in Orange County after a victim showed up a hospital, deputies said.

The shooting was reported late Tuesday in the 3800 block of Tram Court, east of Magnolia Homes Road near Lockhart.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the victim arrived at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Deputies said it was determined the victim was shot during an altercation by someone whom they know.

No other details have been released.

