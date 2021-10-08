Four Corners Upper School returns to normal operations following lockdown

(Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Four Corners Upper School in Osceola County was placed under lockdown due to a threat of a shooting.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An Osceola County charter school returned to normal operations after a lockdown Friday, according to school officials.

A spokesperson with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the school due to a threat of a shooting.

[TRENDING: Top 5 hottest ZIP codes future Orlando homeowners are looking at | Here’s why you didn’t see many lovebugs this year | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to a Facebook post from the school at 12:52 p.m., a sweep by law enforcement was completed.

Ad

School officials said in the post students will be dismissed on normal routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.