Shooting at Osceola County hookah bar leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, deputies say

Shots fired at Red Star Hookah, officials say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting at a hookah bar in Osceola County killed one person and injured another, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Friday night at Red Star Restaurant & Hookah Bar in Kissimmee.

Deputies said the shooting was an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

