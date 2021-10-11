Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando offering contest, party, seasonal drinks

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Halloween approaches, how does a Haunted Alley sound?

Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando is offering just that in an attempt to “lift your spirits.”

Throughout October, Boardwalk Bowl will host Halloween activities and offer spooky seasonal drinks.

Pin-painting contest

On Saturday, Oct. 23, from noon to 3 p.m., guests can visit Boardwalk Bowl for a bowling pin-painting contest. At this free event, participants will compete in the adult or kid category to see who can paint the spookiest, scariest Halloween pin. Supplies will be provided and participants can take their pins home.

Kids’ Halloween costume party

Spend Halloween at Boardwalk Bowl’s Haunted Alley Kids Halloween Party from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31. The whole family can dress up and the kiddos can participate in the Brunswick Sync Tournament featuring fun, interactive games such as Angry Birds Bowling and Creature Feature.

Seasonal drink specials

All month long, adults are invited to indulge in creepy cocktails at Boardwalk Bowl’s Brooklyn South Bar.

Offerings include: