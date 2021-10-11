Daytona Beach officials revving up for Biketoberfest

Biketoberfest is set to begin on Thursday and Main Street in Daytona Beach has started to pick up with traffic.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are kicking it into high gear ahead of the city’s 29th annual Biketoberfest.

The annual fall motorcycle rally, which takes place from Thursday to Sunday is expected to draw a crowd of about 125,000 people to Daytona Beach, especially around major roads, such as Main Street, Downtown Daytona and the Daytona International Speedway.

The Daytona Beach Police Department broke down everything bikers, residents and visitors need to know in a news release Monday.

What to know

Beachgoers who need to enter or leave are encouraged to use the bridges at International Speedway, Seabreeze Boulevard and Oakridge Boulevard.

All motorcycles must have mufflers since excessive pipe noise is prohibited by Florida law and Daytona Beach city ordinance.

The “Pink P” will not be implemented for beachside access this year on any high-rise bridges or the Main Street drawbridge.

A “Motorcycles Only” rule will be enforced for Main Street. Other vehicles must receive special permission to access Main Street or will be directed elsewhere.

Main Street curbside parking is limited to allow for more social distancing on the sidewalks.

Officers recommend that motorcyclists entering and exiting festival areas from residential streets should proceed with caution due to increased foot traffic.

Police will enforce designated residential and decal parking restrictions in particular areas, specifically on the beach, and urge people to check signs before parking.

Traffic information

To better combat anticipated traffic, officers released special traffic patterns which will go into effect for the duration of the event and affect motorcyclists and other drivers.

Main Street

Side street traffic heading north and south between Auditorium Boulevard and Harvey Street might be restricted or limited during the events.

Roads affected include:

Oleander Avenue

Wild Olive Street

Grandview Avenue

Hollywood Avenue

Atlantic Avenue/State Road A1A

North: Officials recommend turning left (west) on International Speedway Boulevard, then right (north) on Peninsula Drive. They urge drivers to avoid turning left (west) on Main Street from Atlantic Avenue.

South: Police said to go to the right lane, and either turn right (west) at Main Street or continue south and turn right (west) on International Speedway Boulevard and turn right (north) on Peninsula Drive.

North Beach Street

Motorcycle-only parking, marked by signs, will line select areas of North Beach Street.

Heavy traffic is expected near Indian Motorcycle Company at 290 N. Beach St.

Daytona International Speedway

Police said they do not expect any major traffic concerns in the area, but plan on implementing minor patterns, if necessary.

Signs will be posted to direct visitors to events at the Speedway.

Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard

Drivers will be able to use any major roads intersecting with Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard.

Public parking may be restricted in order to assist with pedestrian safety and traffic flow during events.

Side streets around the 800 block of Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard will be closed or restricted to help facilitate spectator safety.