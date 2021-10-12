Mostly Cloudy icon
COMSUMER ALERT: AG warns of driver’s license COVID-19 vaccine scheme

Floridians may receive text message asking for driver’s license information

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

FLORIDA – Attorney General, Ashley Moody, issued a consumer alert Tuesday morning, warning residents of a new COVID-19 vaccination text-phishing scheme.

Moody said in a release on Monday, there have been reports of Floridians receiving text messages asking for driver’s license details in order to remake licenses that show vaccination status.

According to the release, the link in the text message will take you to a false Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website and ask you to input sensitive information, including your social security number and a photocopy of your driver’s license.

Images courtesy of Florida Attorney General's Office (ClickOrlando.com)

“The best defense against scams like this is to know how Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles interacts with our customers,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Do not respond to these texts and do not click on the links contained in the text message.”

If you receive a text message like this, you are asked to report it to the Attorney General’s office immediately.

You can report it here or by calling 1 (866) 9NO-SCAM.

