Buccaneers vs. Eagles: How to watch, stream, listen

PHILADELPHIA – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Pennsylvania to play against the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Tampa Bay is a 7-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? 52.5

The Bucs and Eagles are both coming off a win as both teams get ready for Thursday night football.

Tampa Bay defeated the Miami Dolphins 45-17 and the Eagles defeated the Carolina Panthers 21-18.

The Buccaneers are 4-1 this year and Philly is 2-3. Both wins for the Eagles this season have been against NFC South teams.

Three key players have been ruled out by Tampa Bay. Lavonte David, Rob Gronkowski and Antoine Winfield Jr. will not play in Thursday’s game.

Tom Brady and Mike Evans continue to have great seasons. Brady has thrown for 1,767 yards, 15 touchdowns and two picks, while Evans has caught 29 passes for 393 yards and four touchdowns.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the reigning Heisman trophy winner DeVonta Smith have been the best players for the Eagles.

Hurts has thrown for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Hurts has also rushed for 256 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith has caught 25 balls for 314 yards and a touchdown.

Javon Hargrave has been the surprise player on defense for the Eagles. He has six sacks and seven tackles for a loss.

Shaquil Barret has been the defensive standout for Tampa Bay, No. 58 has 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, one pick and two pass deflections.

The Bucs have defeated the Eagles the last two times the teams have played against each other.