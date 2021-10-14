Butterball recalls ground turkey products due to possible contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday Butterball, LLC, is recalling approximately 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products which may be contaminated with foreign, inedible matter, according to a press release.

The extraneous material was identified as “specifically blue plastic,” according to the release.

[TRENDING: Here’s what Fla. is doing to solve national shipping delays | Sandwich shop closes Winter Park location | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The problem was discovered, the release said, when the FSIS began receiving consumer-reported complaints of finding pieces of blue plastic embedded in their meat.

The products were packaged in the company’s establishment no. 7345, so the items being recalled are marked with the establishment’s number “EST. P-7345″ inside the USDA seal of inspection, the release said.

The ground turkey products subject to recall were produced on Sept. 28 and include 2.5-pound trays of “Farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” and 3-pound trays containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY,” according to the release.

Butterball, LLC, recalls ground turkey products due to possible foreign matter contamination produced in September. (Courtesy of Butterball, LLC)

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, the release said, and consumers who bought or have any in their freezers or refrigerators are urged not to use or eat them but to dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase.

While there have been no illnesses or injuries reported due to consumption, the release said, anyone concerned should contact their healthcare provider.

Ad

The release said consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline at (800) 288-8372.