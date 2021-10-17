Front pushing through Central Florida to bring drier, cooler weather this week

A cool front pushing through Central Florida will usher in much drier and cooler weather for the next few days.

The front sitting over Osceola and Brevard counties this morning will continue its track south through daybreak and clear the area through the day.

Northerly winds will increase behind the front, becoming 10-15 mph across the interior and breezy along the coast at 15-20 mph this afternoon.

Skies clearing behind the front as even drier air filters in, with high temperatures finally coming near normal in the low to mid 80s.

Overnight lows tonight will fall into the lower to mid 60s, with upper 50s possible north of Interstate 4. However, areas along the immediate coast will stay in the upper 60s overnight from the Cape southward.

Through the first half of the work week, noticeable drier airmass behind the front will keep rain chances out of the forecast through Tuesday. Temperatures will warm through the week with highs in the low to mid 80s on Monday, returning to the upper 80s by mid to late week.

Along with lovely Florida fall weather, boating conditions will quickly deteriorate today with a small craft exercise caution in effect through Monday.