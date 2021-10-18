Buccaneers vs. Bears: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shouts as he runs on to the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Chicago Bears at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? WKMG-TV

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Tampa Bay is a 13.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? 47

The 5-1 Bucs are two-touchdown favorites against the 3-3 Bears.

Tampa Bay will have a couple of days of extra rest compared to the Bears, the Bucs 28-22 win against the Philadelphia Eagles was a Thursday night game. This past Sunday the Green Bay Packers defeated Chicago 24-14.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues to have a terrific season, he is the first player to throw for 2,000+ yards this year.

Brady has also thrown 17 touchdown passes this year.

Mike Evans and Antonio Brown have been Brady’s favorite targets.

Evans has caught 31 passes for 420 yards and four touchdowns, Brown has caught 29 passes for 418 yards and four touchdowns.

Darnell Mooney has been one of the best offensive players for Chicago this season.

Mooney has caught 25 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown.