Woman shot to death in Winter Garden

Fatal shooting reported near Woodland Street and Story Road

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A woman is shot and killed in Winter Garden.
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A woman was shot and killed early Monday in Winter Garden, police said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. at South Woodland Street and Story Road.

Winter Garden police said the woman was found in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to Health Central, where she died, according to police.

No other details have been released.

