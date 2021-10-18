Woman shot to death in Winter Garden

A woman is shot and killed in Winter Garden.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A woman was shot and killed early Monday in Winter Garden, police said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. at South Woodland Street and Story Road.

Winter Garden police said the woman was found in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to Health Central, where she died, according to police.

No other details have been released.