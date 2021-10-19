Polk County man accused of fatally beating, burying his elderly aunt arrested in Texas

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Polk County man who was wanted in the homicide of his 74-year-old aunt was captured Monday in Texas, authorities said.

Aroldo Enrique Paz, 39, was wanted in the beating death of Perfect Paz Paz, according to the Polk County’s Sheriff’s Office. Her body was found buried in a shallow grave in the yard of the house she shared with Aroldo, officials said. She was last seen alive on Oct. 12, according to detectives.

The sheriff’s office received a tip through the Heartland Crime Stoppers about Aroldo’s whereabouts in Houston. The information was passed to U.S. marshals, who found Aroldo and took him into custody, sheriff’s officials said.

#CAPTURED Thanks to a tip to the PCSO on Monday, the US Marshals were able to catch Aroldo Paz in Texas. His Harris County mug shot is attached. #PCSO #AroldoPaz https://t.co/b2RGxjdwI3 pic.twitter.com/TMiPg6143I — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) October 19, 2021

A Polk County homicide detective flew to Texas to interview Aroldo, who admitted to beating his aunt to death after several inconsistent statements, deputies said.

“We thank the U.S. marshals for their professionalism and successful capture of Aroldo Paz. This is the beginning of making sure he is held accountable for his brutal and senseless murder,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Our continued thoughts and prayers are with Perfecta Paz Paz’s family.”

Aroldo will stay in custody at the Harris County Jail in Houston without bond until he can be transferred to Polk County.