Polk County man wanted after woman found dead in shallow grave, deputies say

Aroldo Enrique Paz, 39, is believed to be responsible for the death of an elderly woman, according to Polk County Sheriff's Office. He is believed to be driving a 1999 beige Toyota Camry with Texas license plate PTC9735.

The 39-year-old suspect, Aroldo Enrique Paz, is wanted in connection with the homicide of 74-year-old Perfecta Paz Paz, of Polk City, with whom he resided. She was found buried in a shallow grave in her yard, showing signs of suffering a violent death, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Aroldo was last seen Tuesday afternoon and is currently at-large, deputies said. Authorities suspect he may be headed to Texas.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Our homicide detectives, who are simply the best, will do everything possible to find him, bring him back, and ensure that justice is served for Perfecta Paz Paz and her family.”

Deputies first became involved with the case Wednesday when the victim’s sister reported Paz Paz missing.

According to a news release, the sister reported last seeing Paz Paz alive Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. When she returned to the house Tuesday afternoon, she saw Aroldo in the yard, and he told her the victim had left, according to sheriff’s officials. On Wednesday afternoon, when the victim’s sister came home from work, her sister was still not home and Aroldo, his car and his belongings were gone, deputies said.

“She continued trying to call the victim but would get no answer,” the news release said. “The victim usually kept some cash in her home, and it was also missing.”

During the ongoing investigation, another relative told detectives the victim had expressed her desire to move out because Aroldo and her were “always fighting.”

While investigating around the residence, detectives found “freshly disturbed soil,” where they found the victim’s body.

Aroldo’s warrant carries charges of first-degree murder, grand theft and tampering, Deputies said in the release that he is believed to be driving a 1999 beige Toyota Camry with the Texas license plate PTC9735.

Anyone with information that could lead to the suspect’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers. Tips can be left anonymously by phone at 800-226-8477, by dialing “**TIPS” from a dial pad, online on their website, or via the P3tips app on smartphone or tablet.