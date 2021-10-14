66-year-old missing woman last seen at grocery store, Ocoee police say

Anne Brutus was last seen in Ocoee on Oct. 13.

OCOEE, Fla. – An Ocoee woman, 66, was last seen Wednesday around 4 a.m. after leaving her house to go grocery shopping, Ocoee police said in a tweet.

Anne Brutus has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds, authorities continued.

Brutus was last seen wearing a beige blouse and brown skirt and has no known medical conditions.

Detectives urge anyone with information on Brutus’s whereabouts to call 407-905-3160.