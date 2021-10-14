Partly Cloudy icon
66-year-old missing woman last seen at grocery store, Ocoee police say

Anne Brutus last seen Oct. 13

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Anne Brutus was last seen in Ocoee on Oct. 13.
OCOEE, Fla. – An Ocoee woman, 66, was last seen Wednesday around 4 a.m. after leaving her house to go grocery shopping, Ocoee police said in a tweet.

Anne Brutus has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds, authorities continued.

Brutus was last seen wearing a beige blouse and brown skirt and has no known medical conditions.

Detectives urge anyone with information on Brutus’s whereabouts to call 407-905-3160.

