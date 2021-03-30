Groveland police looking for missing woman last seen in Orlando

GROVELAND, Fla. – Groveland police are asking for help finding a woman last seen in Orlando who has been missing for more than a month.

Lori Crumpton, 41, was last seen Feb. 26 in the area of West Colonial Drive and Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, according to a news release.

Police said Crumpton has a history of drug use and mental health issues. She is known to frequent Groveland, Mascotte, Leesburg and Orlando, officers said.

Crumpton is homeless and does not own a vehicle, officers said. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Groveland Police Department at 352-429-4166.