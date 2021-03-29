Woman and ex-boyfriend killed in murder-suicide at Lake County RV resort, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies released the names on Monday of the two people found dead inside an RV resort after a murder-suicide.

Investigators said Keven McCarthy, 50, and Michelle Nathan, 56, were both found shot to death outdoors in the RV resort in Sorrento on Wekiva River Road.

Deputies arrived at the RV resort on Sunday morning around 8:16 a.m. and said they found McCarthy had been shot to death in a chair. They also said was found Nathan about 50 feet away with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. A .357 magnum revolver was found next to her, records show.

Investigators said the pair had previously dated but were separated. McCarthy had been staying at the RV that he was found outside of for a month since he and Nathan broke up, according to the incident report.

Witnesses told investigators that McCarthy was last seen earlier that morning sitting around a campfire with Nathan’s daughter and a friend of hers, deputies said. The daughter left the area prior to the shooting, records show.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day in English and Spanish at 1-800-273-8255.